HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Creative
Pepper
Diesel
Tropical
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Dirty Kush Breath effects are mostly calming.
Dirty Kush Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Dirty Kush Breath is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Dirty Kush Breath has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dirty Kush Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dirty Kush Breath strain effects
Dirty Kush Breath strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dirty Kush Breath strain reviews(13)
Z........3
March 8, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
e........o
December 30, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
s........1
October 9, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry