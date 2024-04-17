Dirty Kush Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dirty Kush Breath.
Dirty Kush Breath strain effects
Dirty Kush Breath strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dirty Kush Breath reviews
d........5
April 17, 2024
The Thca is 26.22 total is 29.22. Curing methods by Perpetual are off the charts. I still have some Ogkb to compare it too. the dirty is darker got some deep purple. The ogkb is kinda danky looking but the high and taste are superb. The nugs on both are tight and dense.
e........0
January 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
i live in new jersey so rec use is still relatively new and has only been for about almost 2 years, i went to the new dispo in my town and got a pre roll of it and it was great, i’m usually skeptical of pre rolls from the dispos but this one was great, smooth and great taste
Z........3
March 8, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
I feel like a normal person, this strain is unbelievable. I am a hugely anxious person with depression and i smoked this and my thoughts feel pushed back but at the same time I can concentrate enough to do something. But I’m not worried sick about work tmw like I normally would be. I don’t feel tense, I can focus on something like watching the tv or writing things down and at the same time I feel at ease.
e........o
December 30, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
I took a hit of this off my bong. A few minutes and im wavy. Good relaxing few hits that i needed to relax from a stressful day. I felt calm and more level headed as i also smoke for some mental health issues. I felt my thoughts slow enough to think. No negative side effects and i have bad anxiety. I didn't feel sleepy tho i am a long time smoker. Not something that puts me to sleep but great to get out of a negative headspace. 9/10
L........2
November 26, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Just another great strain to add to my faves ...
t........2
December 10, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very potent strain. Typical indica leaning hybrid I would guess something like 60/40. I always love breath strains and this is no different an all day kind of smoke good for day or night real relaxing upon first inhale.
i........8
December 18, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Excellent and it hit the spot off the bong. A nice high functional. I recommend it… Bong hits
y........n
July 23, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
og kush breath.. you are so crazy i am in yodieland and it’s such a good time. you don’t make me hungry, you get me high up in the sky. this star wars movie fire yo.