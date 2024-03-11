Dirty Shirley
Dirty Shirley effects are mostly calming.
Dirty Shirley potency is higher THC than average.
Dirty Shirley is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Larry and OG Eddy. At 60% sativa and 40% indica, it offers a well-balanced cannabis experience. Consumers celebrate Dirty Shirley for its intriguing and diverse terpene profile, which includes fruity, citrusy, and spicy notes. With a THC content averaging around 20%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for an engaging and uplifting high. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Shirley when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue.
Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, the dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its uplifting and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Dirty Shirley typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a distinctive and flavorful strain. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Dirty Shirley, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dirty ShirleyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dirty Shirley strain effects
Dirty Shirley strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dirty Shirley products near you
Similar to Dirty Shirley near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—