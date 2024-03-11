Dirty Shirley reviews
Dirty Shirley strain effects
Dirty Shirley strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........s
March 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Marine corps veteran here with multiple tours to Afghanistan, been using marijuana since I got out in 2015 and let me tell you it helped replace A LOT of my medications. With that being said I went to my local dispensary today and picked up Dirty Shirley by platinum vape cartridge and it’s phenomenal. Helping a lot with my ptsd and muscle aches. Mind you I have 4 concussions, 1 plate in my back where my l1 was shattered a long with 2 (9) inch rods. This strain truly helps me be able to be awake, relaxed and take away my problems. 10/10
t........n
November 30, 2024
Relaxed
really nice, balanced high.