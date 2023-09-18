Divine Banana reviews
7........x
September 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
The flavor profile here is like none other, & the way in which smoking this strain has helped with both my anxiety, & my pain has earned it a spot in my top 10. I highly recommend for both medical & recreational smoking purposes; it provides a nice, even-keeled experience. 👍🏼
f........n
September 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
This strain has the most unusual and smooth taste, I love it! I barely coughed once, and I feel like it would be a great choice for artist or musicians who need a creative boost. I will def search for this one again.
S........s
September 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Beautiful flavor! Kind of starts out diesel on the taste and then mellows out to a fruit mix like a fruit cup. The high is a mellow with a massaging head high. Nothing like a mellow that motivates you! Time to clean and binge watch some movies lol!
7........d
July 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
A lovely good choice to choose from and far from disappointing. Smells great smokes and taste great!