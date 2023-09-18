Divine Banana
Divine Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Divine Gelato #3. This strain is a creation of In House Genetics, a breeder known for producing exotic and potent strains. Divine Banana is 25-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a psychedelic high. Leafly customers tell us Divine Banana effects include relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Divine Banana when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. Bred by In House Genetics, Divine Banana features flavors like banana, cream, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may have some myrcene or caryophyllene content. The average price of Divine Banana typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Divine Banana is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and uplifting smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. The aroma of this strain is banana and diesel, with hints of earth and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Divine Banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
