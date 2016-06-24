Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dizzy OG.
Reviews
16
MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Dizzy OG - Shatter for #Shatterday thank you @dizzyhippy and @crown.og This strain is life changing I have PTSD and Chrons and mannn ❤️ .
.
Thank you so much Dizzy for making this a really appreciate you. This is a really really good strain just to make you happy and feel good and smile it’s mainl...
TheDizzy OG I had was an Indica by Crown Genetics & it contained 21% THC. Now, the research I did says Dizzy is a Hybrid & I agree because of the effects. First I got mental stimulation causing Happy haziness & dizziness. Then the physical effects of calm relaxation. I can function on th...
This is the dankest of the dank 🔥🍁👌
Smells Dank
Tastes Great
Looks amazing
The high sticks around for a long time
P.S. Don't trash a strain in the review if you got it from somewhere that is trash or if the batch was trash.
It took me forever to find this strain, but I finally found it in Santa Ana, CA. It took me 2 years to get it and I am not disappointed at all! It was well worth the wait. It has a very strong flavor. When you hit it you can feel it in your chest the first few hits. It kind of reminds me of Khalifa ...
I felt amazing while smoking it. Then the next day I was sick, nausea, chills, diarrhea, literally dizzy from smoking the Dizzy OG. It’s probably my personal experience and doesn’t apply to everyone. Just fair warning for those that don’t smoke on the regular. I couldn’t handle it and I smoke once a...