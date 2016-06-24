ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
MyJokerHandStayLIT
2017
Dizzy OG - Shatter for #Shatterday thank you @dizzyhippy and @crown.og This strain is life changing I have PTSD and Chrons and mannn ❤️ . . Thank you so much Dizzy for making this a really appreciate you. This is a really really good strain just to make you happy and feel good and smile it’s mainl...
1kushking
2017
TheDizzy OG I had was an Indica by Crown Genetics &amp; it contained 21% THC. Now, the research I did says Dizzy is a Hybrid &amp; I agree because of the effects. First I got mental stimulation causing Happy haziness &amp; dizziness. Then the physical effects of calm relaxation. I can function on th...
HappyRelaxed
HubCityOutlaw97
2018
It’s Duh OoWee Bruh!😆🔥🔥🔥💨😁
GorillaEmperor
2017
This is the dankest of the dank 🔥🍁👌 Smells Dank Tastes Great Looks amazing The high sticks around for a long time P.S. Don't trash a strain in the review if you got it from somewhere that is trash or if the batch was trash.
krystalka10
2016
This shit is a straight choker. Amazing strain love the effects and energy is perfect. Looove it
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Kiarahcoleman14
2017
It took me forever to find this strain, but I finally found it in Santa Ana, CA. It took me 2 years to get it and I am not disappointed at all! It was well worth the wait. It has a very strong flavor. When you hit it you can feel it in your chest the first few hits. It kind of reminds me of Khalifa ...
EnergeticRelaxedSleepy
HappyGrinch420
2017
This strain looks pretty BUT lacks flavor. Don't expect much OG flavor from her dried flowers.
racs037
2018
I felt amazing while smoking it. Then the next day I was sick, nausea, chills, diarrhea, literally dizzy from smoking the Dizzy OG. It’s probably my personal experience and doesn’t apply to everyone. Just fair warning for those that don’t smoke on the regular. I couldn’t handle it and I smoke once a...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed