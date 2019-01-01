DJ Andy Williams (also known as DJ Andy) is a heartfelt dedication in the guise of a powerful sativa-dominant strain. This strain was named in memoriam of DJ Andy Williams, also known as DJ A-Dog, who passed away of leukemia at the age of 38. A cross between Blue Dream and Super Lemon Haze, DJ Andy delivers bright flavors of citrus, vanilla, and herbs. DJ Andy starts with a creative mental state and an invigorating body buzz. The physical effects persist and mellow with time while remaining uplifting, keeping the consumer off the couch. This is a solid strain to help manage stress and depression without debilitating sedation.