Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Does exactly what it is intended for! Very happy with it. I'm not much of a social person but after smoking this strain I became social and felt comfortable doing so! :) I will be getting more today!!! Smoke this and everything burdening you seems to VANISH!
Soooo, I've kinda strayed away from the sativas lately. I've been getting headaches w certain strains, or a bit of anxiety from them, so I kinda fell back on the old faithful indicas or an Indica dominant hybrid. But I still really missed that energetic, citrusy punch in the face in the morning so I...
A really pleasant strain for if you want to go out and be active while lifting your moods- going for a hike on this strain makes it amazing- this truly is what epitomizes sativas. Strong head rush you feel great and don't lose any energy whatsoever.
A pleasant sativa suitable for novice and experienced patients alike. Django provides the user with an intense uplifted and euphoric sensation, however due to the strains lower THC content experienced users may need a higher dosage to achieve the desired effects. The taste hits the pallet with a bo...