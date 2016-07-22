ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Django reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Django.

Avatar for Kadrian33
Member since 2019
by far my favorite get up and get stuff done strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jokur
Member since 2019
Does exactly what it is intended for! Very happy with it. I'm not much of a social person but after smoking this strain I became social and felt comfortable doing so! :) I will be getting more today!!! Smoke this and everything burdening you seems to VANISH!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
What a wonderful sativa high. Feels like some amber ice or the clear. Great fucking shatter comes when you unchain Django. Haha see what i did there
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jshamrock
Member since 2016
Soooo, I've kinda strayed away from the sativas lately. I've been getting headaches w certain strains, or a bit of anxiety from them, so I kinda fell back on the old faithful indicas or an Indica dominant hybrid. But I still really missed that energetic, citrusy punch in the face in the morning so I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for e22homey
Member since 2016
A really pleasant strain for if you want to go out and be active while lifting your moods- going for a hike on this strain makes it amazing- this truly is what epitomizes sativas. Strong head rush you feel great and don't lose any energy whatsoever.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for CannabisCritic
Member since 2015
A pleasant sativa suitable for novice and experienced patients alike. Django provides the user with an intense uplifted and euphoric sensation, however due to the strains lower THC content experienced users may need a higher dosage to achieve the desired effects. The taste hits the pallet with a bo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eego27
Member since 2015
total dry mouth
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for bokeyboy
Member since 2015
this is a mellow strain easy to smoke. careful on uptake. if not cured correctly can be harsh. not a couch lock. very uplifting with nice cerebral high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused