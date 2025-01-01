DLA #12 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lebanese and 88G13/HP. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced combination of effects that cater to a wide range of consumers. DLA #12 is known for its unique and complex profile that combines the energetic and uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxation and body effects of indica, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, DLA #12 is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects often include feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and creativity, making it an ideal strain for social gatherings or creative activities. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to DLA #12 to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia due to its well-rounded effects and calming properties. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, DLA #12 boasts a flavor profile that combines earthy, pine, and citrus notes, providing a delightful sensory experience. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and enhances its aroma. The average price of DLA #12 typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for cannabis enthusiasts. Discover the balance of sativa and indica effects with DLA #12, and if you've had the pleasure of consuming this strain, share your experience by leaving a strain review.