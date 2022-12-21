Dog Waze reviews
Dog Waze strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Dog Waze strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........8
December 21, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I got this in a pre-roll and I like smoking this guy after work. Its a nice stress relief after a long day.
s........0
September 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
I don’t believe I’ll ever look at another McDonald’s filet-o-fish the same 🥰