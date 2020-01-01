Another strain from the Cookies Fam, Dolce Gelato comes from unknown origins but is sure to have Gelato in its lineage. Stinky, densely packed buds come in dark green and purple hues and put off a pungent aroma that’s sweet, earthy, and woody. The high is balanced, starting off with a nice pick-me-up that eventually lands into stoney bliss.
