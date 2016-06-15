ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Donegal reviews

Avatar for gypsyryder
Member since 2018
Good strain but not for working. Good evening smoke. Relaxing and lazy but not couch locked. Would buy again.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blemmon
Member since 2019
I smoked this and made myself a blessed breakfast that I don't remember making. Pretty good strain. Definitely gave me lots of energy, but I was relaxed and able to do my work. I 100% would recommend this strain if you are staying home during the day or working on something that requires some focu...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Blue.Rainbow
Member since 2018
Got this one in Castlegar, BC. 20% THC and stinks like lemon verbena. Was branded as a "get shit done" strain. I can see that--it does deliver more of a "can't sit still" mode, which can be good or bad depending on where you start out. It can definitely induce an unfocused mindset--and a bit of anx...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHungryTalkative
Avatar for T-MANDC
Member since 2018
When weed was legalized,this was one of the few strains I could always find. The high is blissfully productive, uplifting and very strong. I love how potent this strain is. The lowest I've seen is 17.8% and the highest was 25.7%. Absolutely will knock your socks off if you ain't ready or don't have ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OleSlimJolo
Member since 2019
Great, smooth sativa. I've had it a few times in the past so bought some when I finally found it in stores. Seems like one of those strains you can use doing creative things that isn't going to leave you slack jawed and fiending for munchies, even with the fairly high (stuff I have right now is 18.7...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for AcadianVtec
Member since 2019
Best strain in Cannabis NB
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for NorthIce18
Member since 2019
I recommend only smoking this in the morning. Don't smoke this if you are planning to sleep within the next 5 hours. Smoking this too close to bedtime, can cause you to wake up with deep dark half circles under your eyes, that DON'T go away soon, if ever. Trust me, I speak from experience. This we...
Avatar for Bf4guyseneca
Member since 2018
I got an 1/8 of this from a licensed store a little while ago. Apparently it was their best seller but I am not stoked. Had trouble keeping my joint lit and smell/taste kind of bland.
