Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I smoked this and made myself a blessed breakfast that I don't remember making.
Pretty good strain. Definitely gave me lots of energy, but I was relaxed and able to do my work. I 100% would recommend this strain if you are staying home during the day or working on something that requires some focu...
Got this one in Castlegar, BC. 20% THC and stinks like lemon verbena. Was branded as a "get shit done" strain. I can see that--it does deliver more of a "can't sit still" mode, which can be good or bad depending on where you start out.
It can definitely induce an unfocused mindset--and a bit of anx...
When weed was legalized,this was one of the few strains I could always find. The high is blissfully productive, uplifting and very strong. I love how potent this strain is. The lowest I've seen is 17.8% and the highest was 25.7%. Absolutely will knock your socks off if you ain't ready or don't have ...
Great, smooth sativa. I've had it a few times in the past so bought some when I finally found it in stores. Seems like one of those strains you can use doing creative things that isn't going to leave you slack jawed and fiending for munchies, even with the fairly high (stuff I have right now is 18.7...
I recommend only smoking this in the morning.
Don't smoke this if you are planning to sleep within the next 5 hours. Smoking this too close to bedtime, can cause you to wake up with deep dark half circles under your eyes, that DON'T go away soon, if ever. Trust me, I speak from experience.
This we...