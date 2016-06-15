ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Donegal
  • Leafly flower of Donegal

Hybrid

Donegal

Donegal

Donegal is a variety of Chemdawg grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is potent but will still allow you to maintain your typical routine. The flavors of Donegal are a mix of citrus and pungent diesel notes that give way to the heady effects that are first felt around the crown of your head and provide an uplifted mood and a rush of creativity.

Reviews

54

Show all

Avatar for SDitko
Member since 2018
Picked this up on 1017, as it was the only Sativa they had in stock, but was surprised with the great energetic vibe that doesn't overwhelm. Awesome fruity after taste from vaping. Would recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jjalexander
Member since 2015
New to medicinal cannabis, I've been trying to find a strain to help me titrate down from the large amount of meds that I have to take in order to fall asleep each night. Last night I started my evening with vaping strains (CBD) that would help me mellow out. I ended my evening with vaping Tweed's ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lemah
Member since 2016
very helpful with anger issues as well as depression. not very good for sleep though. the smell and taste are much better after you bust it up.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for oilersfan
Member since 2017
This strain is great. Got so much done. Also it did not give me dry mouth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Dayzt
Member since 2018
Very energetic, but relaxing at the same time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Donegal

Photos

User uploaded image of DonegalUser uploaded image of Donegal

Most popular in