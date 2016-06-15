Donegal is a variety of Chemdawg grown by Canadian LP Tweed. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is potent but will still allow you to maintain your typical routine. The flavors of Donegal are a mix of citrus and pungent diesel notes that give way to the heady effects that are first felt around the crown of your head and provide an uplifted mood and a rush of creativity.
