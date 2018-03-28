We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 72%
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 40%
Creative 27%
Stress 50%
Pain 45%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 27%
Headaches 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Reviews
29
toughpupp
Member since 2019
I've been smoking concentrates primarily for the last few months and decided I needed to switch back to flower for a bit. Got this strain for $15 an eighth at the dispensary down the block.
Rolled it up into a joint and it got me good 😂 three hits and I'm done.
the taste is pungent and intense. t...
Strong purply. Smoking enough of this bang will knock you out and get you classic “stoned”. Experienced some facial numbing. If your a dude, it’s pretty good for ED. Definitely gets you aroused. Real earthy taste makes it burn. Quality crop
Just grabbed some Donkey Butter today and holy hell. I came across a beautiful gem. First, when I opened the container and saw the perfect buds of dark green and purple colors that looked like it was snowed on. After, being in absolute awe over the buds I decided to break off a piece, grind it up an...
Love this strain. Wasn't sure if I liked the smell but I liked how full the smell was. It told me right away it was deep. Nice to go sit in the garden in the moonlight and let my troubles fade away. Definitely one of the best indica I've tried. My tolerance is way too high. You won't regret th...