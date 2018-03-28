ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Donkey Butter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Donkey Butter.

22 people reported 169 effects
Happy 72%
Relaxed 68%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 40%
Creative 27%
Stress 50%
Pain 45%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 27%
Headaches 22%
Dry mouth 31%
Anxious 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for toughpupp
Member since 2019
I've been smoking concentrates primarily for the last few months and decided I needed to switch back to flower for a bit. Got this strain for $15 an eighth at the dispensary down the block. Rolled it up into a joint and it got me good 😂 three hits and I'm done. the taste is pungent and intense. t...
Avatar for TpkWheels
Member since 2019
very relaxing
Avatar for baileyrose93
Member since 2015
great! I usually get anxiety from anything above 10% THC and this was lovely. it's very relaxing and as a chronic pain user it was awesome. I slept like a baby!
Member since 2019
Strong purply. Smoking enough of this bang will knock you out and get you classic “stoned”. Experienced some facial numbing. If your a dude, it’s pretty good for ED. Definitely gets you aroused. Real earthy taste makes it burn. Quality crop
Avatar for ChronicLegacy
Member since 2015
Just grabbed some Donkey Butter today and holy hell. I came across a beautiful gem. First, when I opened the container and saw the perfect buds of dark green and purple colors that looked like it was snowed on. After, being in absolute awe over the buds I decided to break off a piece, grind it up an...
Avatar for Novakmeeps420
Member since 2018
awesome buzz. kept me talkative. relaxed. looks as good as it smells. smokes even better.
Avatar for tynabo
Member since 2018
Love this strain. Wasn't sure if I liked the smell but I liked how full the smell was. It told me right away it was deep. Nice to go sit in the garden in the moonlight and let my troubles fade away. Definitely one of the best indica I've tried. My tolerance is way too high. You won't regret th...
Avatar for ZoeAl3c
Member since 2018
Absolutely beautiful. pungent smell &amp; extremely relaxed feeling.
