I recently had the pleasure of trying a curious strain reminiscent of Grease Monkey, but with that sought-after cerebral effect often attributed to sativas. Though labeled a hybrid, this strain truly captured the essence of what many expect from a sativa. **Flavor Profile:** The taste? Absolutely phenomenal, especially when enjoyed in concentrate form. I couldn't decipher if it was grape or lemon flavor with gas but it was such a good combination and it reminded me of like a candy or something, Each inhale was a burst of flavors, unlike any I've tried before. **Experience:** I have to admit, it was a creeper. I hit a turb slurper a good amount and, although cough-inducing, the effects took their time to manifest. At an event while DJing my set, I noticed my anxiety practically vanished—something I've rarely experienced. The high intensified in waves, creating a tingly sensation, though at times almost overwhelming. **Effects:** This hybrid offers a super balanced experience. Initially, I felt a gradual cerebral lift, which smoothly transitioned to a heavier body sensation, eventually morphing into a couch-lock. For someone experiencing PTSD, the relief was significant and noticeable throughout the night. **Come Down:** As the effects waned, I found myself ready for rest or a space-out session. It was the perfect way to end an intense but rewarding experience. Overall, this strain impressed with its profound and layered effects, making it a unique addition to any enthusiast's collection.