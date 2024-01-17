Donkey Kong reviews
D........r
January 17, 2024
Aroused
Happy
My first time experiencing Donkey Kong. Visual appearance of the buds are captivating. Dark green covered in a creamy colored frost with brown hairs. The taste is phenomenal and will make you feel like you’re on the island with Kong himself. With a lemon lime lollipop and an earthy diesel undertone. The lift is quick rise and long lasting. At the beginning the lift will be focused then boom you’re happily smacked without any thoughts. Top tier strain.
j........9
October 3, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
I recently had the pleasure of trying a curious strain reminiscent of Grease Monkey, but with that sought-after cerebral effect often attributed to sativas. Though labeled a hybrid, this strain truly captured the essence of what many expect from a sativa. **Flavor Profile:** The taste? Absolutely phenomenal, especially when enjoyed in concentrate form. I couldn't decipher if it was grape or lemon flavor with gas but it was such a good combination and it reminded me of like a candy or something, Each inhale was a burst of flavors, unlike any I've tried before. **Experience:** I have to admit, it was a creeper. I hit a turb slurper a good amount and, although cough-inducing, the effects took their time to manifest. At an event while DJing my set, I noticed my anxiety practically vanished—something I've rarely experienced. The high intensified in waves, creating a tingly sensation, though at times almost overwhelming. **Effects:** This hybrid offers a super balanced experience. Initially, I felt a gradual cerebral lift, which smoothly transitioned to a heavier body sensation, eventually morphing into a couch-lock. For someone experiencing PTSD, the relief was significant and noticeable throughout the night. **Come Down:** As the effects waned, I found myself ready for rest or a space-out session. It was the perfect way to end an intense but rewarding experience. Overall, this strain impressed with its profound and layered effects, making it a unique addition to any enthusiast's collection.
r........s
October 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was my first legal strain I smoked after turning 21. I absolutely loved it but got a bad Headache afterwards. While smoking I felt happy and tired so basically it was a pretty relaxing high. Especially after working all day this strain just felt right. Like I said the Headache I got is the only thing stopping me from goving 5/5 stars.
c........5
November 26, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
solid! reliable, warm fuzzy feeling, nice evening smoke that doesn’t couch lock you