Donut Shop strain effects
Donut Shop strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
r........n
June 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Cream. Sugar. Delicious.
n........e
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain! I felt very calm, relaxed, and tingly while not being too sleepy or too high to talk lol. I smoked this out of a bong, and it genuinely tasted sweet and buttery! The name Donut Shop is very, very fitting. If you're looking for a stimulating and relaxing body high, with a good bit of head high but not too much, this might be a great strain for you!
s........4
July 17, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Damn this is a good hybrid. After a long day of work, this makes me feel GOOD and happy and also chill and relaxed. Not sleepy and not super energetic
g........0
November 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
It is definitely one of the better smelling strains I’ve tried recently, and the high was always nice, but the headache it gave me in particular was unfortunately a deal breaker. Used it all up, headache after every session. Though, I am prone to headaches, so this may not affect everyone!
w........5
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain from amazing growers. Probably one of my favorite strains ever, you will never go wrong with Donut Shop. 10/10. Only wish they sold 1/2 oz’s and oz’s.