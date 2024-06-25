stock photo similar to Donut Shop
Donut Shop effects are mostly calming.
Donut Shop is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms and made from a genetic cross of Holy Moly! x Gelato 41. The goal was to evoke the sugary glaze aroma of classic donut shops. This plant has the classic deep purples and greens of Gelato buds, with its own off-white trichome glaze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Donut Shop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Donut Shop strain effects
Donut Shop strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Donut Shop strain reviews6
r........n
June 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
n........e
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
g........0
November 8, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed