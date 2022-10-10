Doppelganger reviews
K........3
October 10, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Strong bud that locks you on the couch. Smells of citrus. Not for the novice smoker. Two hits will have you floating on air with a smile on your face.
z........t
September 18, 2022
This strains pretty awesome. It kept me calm, awake, focused, gave me happy and chill vibes, and It felt energetic. It had a sour fruity taste and I would definitely recommend this to anyone and say it’s well worth it! If you’re in need to get things done and need to have the energy and the attention spans to get it done, this is your smoke! Definitely best strain I’ve had in awhile
g........p
August 23, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain will have you couch locked, enjoying a movie in no time flat. be prepared, after the movie, you'll have the best sleep of your life
S........s
April 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Most definitely a repurchase.
c........1
September 29, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Alright, after finishing my first joint I was unsure about this strain - the smell out of the jar was Ammonia and Old Piss with a taste that erred on the side of raw sewage. However, I came to enjoy these raunchy terps, especially since the deep relaxation sent me to a place where all of the puzzle pieces of reality seemed to fall in place. Top Shelf, cheers!
D........e
June 24, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Rare reviewer. But! This strand is a hybrid lover's dream. Spent my time with this on and all I can say is the effects are great for after work, going out, biking, hiking, naps and much more! You can sit and binge or go out for drinks with this strain. The effects are quick and it has a long lasting high. You feel in control of everything around you and still blend into a crowd. A slighlty floaty and grounded feeling washes over you and then you fall into euphoria with smiles all around. Great to be creative and social but you stay in to game or watch tv. The side effects come and go, so there's all fun no fuss with this really great strain. Finally, the ways in which to smoke are numerous, from bongs, dab rigs to the classics this strain hit's hard in anway you choose. Great job to the creators.
1........g
June 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
⭐️⭐️ 4.5 Stars ⭐️⭐️ My eighth was on the Indica side judging by the happy mellow relaxed effects I got & it contained 29.40% THC. Light 💡 green buds with lavender undertones & amber peach 🍑 fuzz hairs & trichomes. Smells & tastes of sweet pine 🌲 citrus 🍊. Fig Farms comes through again!🚬 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 🚬
m........l
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
the aroma smells like straight fruity goodness. best smelling strain i’ve had in my life and i’ve had tons. fruity pebbles x sweet candies type aroma vibes. and that’s just the beginning…. these trichome coated dense nugs are gorgeous and sticky. the smoke is creamy, thick, fruity. with a slight tone of diesel/pepper. very skunky smell. feelings: euphoric/calm/focused