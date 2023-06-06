Doppelganger
Doppelganger effects are mostly calming.
Doppelganger is a modern weed strain from Fig Farms in California. To make Doppelganger, Fig Farms started with their Purple Fig, this intense cross of old-school goodies: Romulan x Snow Leopard (which is Chemdawg x Uzbekistan Hash Plant x Afgoo x Blockhead) x #11 (Green Crack x Haze). That’s like the whole world in a genome. From there they made Purple Fig F2 (a cross of a female Purple Fig and pollen from a male Purple Fig). Among the offspring—a stanky ‘Tenderloin cut,’ which they lost. Fig Farms located a dead ringer for the Purple Fig F2 Tenderloin cut and named it ‘Doppelganger.’ Our nug smelled rowdy and complex—with sweet grape Goo, Romulan pine, herbaceous stale beer Haze, plus sour wine, and tobacco from Chem and Hash Plant. Doppelganger is very high in THC with hybrid effects.
Doppelganger strain effects
Doppelganger strain helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
