Rare reviewer. But! This strand is a hybrid lover's dream. Spent my time with this on and all I can say is the effects are great for after work, going out, biking, hiking, naps and much more! You can sit and binge or go out for drinks with this strain. The effects are quick and it has a long lasting high. You feel in control of everything around you and still blend into a crowd. A slighlty floaty and grounded feeling washes over you and then you fall into euphoria with smiles all around. Great to be creative and social but you stay in to game or watch tv. The side effects come and go, so there's all fun no fuss with this really great strain. Finally, the ways in which to smoke are numerous, from bongs, dab rigs to the classics this strain hit's hard in anway you choose. Great job to the creators.