Dosi Killer

Hybrid
Uplifted
Tingly
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Dosi Killer is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Dosi Killer - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Dosi Killer effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 19 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain

Dosi Killer reviews5

