Dosi Killer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dosi Killer.
Dosi Killer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 19 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
