I grew two of these from clones outdoors. They turned out pretty well. I didn't have it tested, but I would guess Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene for dominant terps. The lavender-lemon combo tends to target my post-work stress really well, helps me unwind. It stops short of any sedative effect for me, but a great happy hour - after dinner range tool to relax. I also grew White Runtz that year, and the terps/flavors/effects were of a similar nature.