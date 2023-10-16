Dosi Sherbert reviews
Dosi Sherbert strain effects
Dosi Sherbert strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........s
October 16, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Definitely indica dominant, gave me the head fuzzies right away and it melted into being super relaxed. Still able to focus. Good evening strain.
S........4
December 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I grew two of these from clones outdoors. They turned out pretty well. I didn't have it tested, but I would guess Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene for dominant terps. The lavender-lemon combo tends to target my post-work stress really well, helps me unwind. It stops short of any sedative effect for me, but a great happy hour - after dinner range tool to relax. I also grew White Runtz that year, and the terps/flavors/effects were of a similar nature.
g........3
November 3, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
smells very strong and super high looks good too got mone from hydroponics and dispensery in Irving ny Indian reservation