Dosi Sherbert is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2 Scoops and Dosidos. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Dosi Sherbert is a multi-award winning strain that has a unique flavor and effect. It is known for its sweet, creamy, doughy and smooth taste with hints of lavender and diesel. Dosi Sherbert is 18-23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dosi Sherbert effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dosi Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and nausea. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Dosi Sherbert features flavors like spicy, citrus, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Dosi Sherbert typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Dosi Sherbert has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for lazy weekend days or nights when you want to unwind and munch on some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dosi Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.