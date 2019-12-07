We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Bred by Cannarado, Dosi White is a cross of the popular Do-Si-Dos and The White. Consumers can expect a ton of trichomes and an earthy, citrus, and gas terpene profile. As for the high, Dosi White is meant for those with high tolerances looking to wind down into a creative focus.