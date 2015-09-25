Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Overwhelmingly strong and sedating with little head high or focus. Would not consider a "functional buzz" as in getting things done, but could see it allowing someone pain relief to be functional enough to be productive. Taste was nothing to note, but smelled of citrus and aside from being smooth la...
This stuff is crazy, your gonna need a pencil or an excel spreadsheet. It'll make you jump right into your work or whatever you need to focus on. I know Kush can be hard to grow, but the batch I had from A Green Cure Wellness Center was full of seeds.