Double Barrel OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Barrel OG.

Reviews

Avatar for kingreefachiefa1
Member since 2016
I love it! Perfect blend of Sativa with effects of an Indica. I'm relaxed but not too relaxed..
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Overwhelmingly strong and sedating with little head high or focus. Would not consider a "functional buzz" as in getting things done, but could see it allowing someone pain relief to be functional enough to be productive. Taste was nothing to note, but smelled of citrus and aside from being smooth la...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zboy303
Member since 2016
it definitely kept me awake and focused while I was working
Avatar for dave071168
Member since 2015
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for blownkk
Member since 2015
i actually first tried this with my dad and a guy nick named double barrell darrel haha but yea just figured id throw that in there.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for Hazeyrain
Member since 2013
This stuff is crazy, your gonna need a pencil or an excel spreadsheet. It'll make you jump right into your work or whatever you need to focus on. I know Kush can be hard to grow, but the batch I had from A Green Cure Wellness Center was full of seeds.
CreativeFocused