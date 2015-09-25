ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Double Barrel OG
  • Leafly flower of Double Barrel OG

Hybrid

Double Barrel OG

Double Barrel OG

Double Barrel OG offers a double shot of OG genetics as this hybrid combines White Fire OG with Raskal’s OG Kush. Its dense, resin-packed buds give rise to flavors both sweet and sour, a pungent fusion of sweet lemons and fuel-drenched pine. This hybrid travels straight to the head, launching you into thick euphoric lucidity that lets you forget any heaviness in mind or body. As the acute effects settle, Double Barrel OG eases you into a motivated and functional buzz perfect for afternoon productivity.

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for blownkk
Member since 2015
i actually first tried this with my dad and a guy nick named double barrell darrel haha but yea just figured id throw that in there.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for Hazeyrain
Member since 2013
This stuff is crazy, your gonna need a pencil or an excel spreadsheet. It'll make you jump right into your work or whatever you need to focus on. I know Kush can be hard to grow, but the batch I had from A Green Cure Wellness Center was full of seeds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
Avatar for dave071168
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Overwhelmingly strong and sedating with little head high or focus. Would not consider a "functional buzz" as in getting things done, but could see it allowing someone pain relief to be functional enough to be productive. Taste was nothing to note, but smelled of citrus and aside from being smooth la...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kingreefachiefa1
Member since 2016
I love it! Perfect blend of Sativa with effects of an Indica. I'm relaxed but not too relaxed..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Double Barrel OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Double Barrel OG
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Fields, Kona Gold, Blurple, Blackberry Trainwreck, and More

Most popular in