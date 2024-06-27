Double Burger reviews
K........8
June 27, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Smoked a half joint...potent strain that will definitely relax you...listening to Sirius xm, the groove channel, about to grill me up a lil sumtin!
T........r
August 19, 2024
Focused
Happy
Currently my favorite strain. Two to 4 hits and I’m good. Very relaxed and focused. Really love this stuff. Was recommended by the budtender at The Joint in Seattle and hopefully will be able to get more when I run out.
b........9
September 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Tastes good but makes me cough quite a bit.. but it works very well I’m as stoned as a mfer right now… would definitely recommend it!!!!!!
m........8
June 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Good strain
c........z
November 14, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
* adds to go-to list*
y........9
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Christmas Day here and I’ve now bought this vape 4 times in the past month. It’s safe to say, it’s my new fav. You ever hit it and have your entire brain be erased? Give it a shot. It takes my pain away for fibromyalgia. I lose the stress, and depression melts away.