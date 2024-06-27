Double Burger reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Burger.

Double Burger strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Talkative

Double Burger strain helps with

  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    16% of people say it helps with Arthritis

June 27, 2024
Smoked a half joint...potent strain that will definitely relax you...listening to Sirius xm, the groove channel, about to grill me up a lil sumtin!
August 19, 2024
Currently my favorite strain. Two to 4 hits and I’m good. Very relaxed and focused. Really love this stuff. Was recommended by the budtender at The Joint in Seattle and hopefully will be able to get more when I run out.
September 19, 2024
Tastes good but makes me cough quite a bit.. but it works very well I’m as stoned as a mfer right now… would definitely recommend it!!!!!!
June 7, 2024
Good strain
November 14, 2024
* adds to go-to list*
Today
Christmas Day here and I’ve now bought this vape 4 times in the past month. It’s safe to say, it’s my new fav. You ever hit it and have your entire brain be erased? Give it a shot. It takes my pain away for fibromyalgia. I lose the stress, and depression melts away.

