IndicaTHC 28%CBD

Double Burger

Double Burger is a potent savory cannabis strain bred by Skunk House Genetics from GMO x Donny Burger. Donny Burger itself is a GMO backcross, so this is Skunk House further refining the GMO line for maximum stank, funk, and crippling indica potency. Have grown, or smoked Double Burger? Leave a review to let us know the details.

Double Burger strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Talkative

Double Burger strain helps with

  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    16% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Double Burger strain reviews6

June 27, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Smoked a half joint...potent strain that will definitely relax you...listening to Sirius xm, the groove channel, about to grill me up a lil sumtin!
2 people found this helpful
June 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Good strain
1 person found this helpful
September 19, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Tingly
Tastes good but makes me cough quite a bit.. but it works very well I’m as stoned as a mfer right now… would definitely recommend it!!!!!!
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

