I’ve been a med user for years and have an obnoxiously high tolerance. I look for strains with high % of terpenes vs thc. This one has been to date the highest % of terps I’ve ever had (over 4%!!) and let me tell you-it. Did. Not. Disappoint!! This is a very very potent indica (probably hybrid, everything is hybrid now), not for the casual smoker. It is currently my favorite strain for bedtime. I picked this up from my fav cultivator, Good Day Farm. Not sure if it’s a different variety because this was a very heavy body high, perfect if you need a K.O. to turn your lights out, contrary to what other reviews say. Regardless of what effect you’re seeking if you come across this strain I highly recommend it, just don’t load up your bong with it to start! Hits so smooth, tastes great, so sticky, crystals, I could go on forever just get it! Total thc: 24.96% Total Terpenes: 4.26% ( Caryophyllene 1.60%, Limonene: 0.78%, Linalool: 0.61%, Myrcene: 0.52% )