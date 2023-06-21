Double Cross reviews
b........1
June 21, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
I think I found the right strain , right now I do not have any pain
h........t
May 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good buzzy high. Relaxed all muscles after a few hits. Great for pain!
A........d
June 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Great Taste great high and not to harsh of a hit…just don’t try an blow ya lungs on ya first Bowl….makes me feel happier and calmer with an nice relaxing ending
b........7
December 1, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
My favorite strain. You actually feel a kick when the high hits you, especially in your sore muscles. The best pain relief. Stress free high. One with the couch.
M........a
January 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I’ve been a med user for years and have an obnoxiously high tolerance. I look for strains with high % of terpenes vs thc. This one has been to date the highest % of terps I’ve ever had (over 4%!!) and let me tell you-it. Did. Not. Disappoint!! This is a very very potent indica (probably hybrid, everything is hybrid now), not for the casual smoker. It is currently my favorite strain for bedtime. I picked this up from my fav cultivator, Good Day Farm. Not sure if it’s a different variety because this was a very heavy body high, perfect if you need a K.O. to turn your lights out, contrary to what other reviews say. Regardless of what effect you’re seeking if you come across this strain I highly recommend it, just don’t load up your bong with it to start! Hits so smooth, tastes great, so sticky, crystals, I could go on forever just get it! Total thc: 24.96% Total Terpenes: 4.26% ( Caryophyllene 1.60%, Limonene: 0.78%, Linalool: 0.61%, Myrcene: 0.52% )
r........r
November 4, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Very floral. Takes almost all my pain away with a deep relaxation. It's a unique body effects are pleasant and helpful for many ailments. Helps with nausea too
c........1
May 24, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is the bomb for relaxing
m........1
December 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I have been smoking for a long time medicinally and this is by far the most medicinal strain I have tried with terpenes reaching as high as 4.4%. If you want a delicious flavor paired with an unmatched full spectrum buzz then double cross is the strain for you!