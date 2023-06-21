Double Cross reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Cross.

write a review

Double Cross strain effects

Reported by 37 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Euphoric

Double Cross strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress

Double Cross reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 21, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
I think I found the right strain , right now I do not have any pain
17 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Good buzzy high. Relaxed all muscles after a few hits. Great for pain!
14 people found this helpful
June 23, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Great Taste great high and not to harsh of a hit…just don’t try an blow ya lungs on ya first Bowl….makes me feel happier and calmer with an nice relaxing ending
11 people found this helpful
December 1, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
My favorite strain. You actually feel a kick when the high hits you, especially in your sore muscles. The best pain relief. Stress free high. One with the couch.
6 people found this helpful
January 5, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I’ve been a med user for years and have an obnoxiously high tolerance. I look for strains with high % of terpenes vs thc. This one has been to date the highest % of terps I’ve ever had (over 4%!!) and let me tell you-it. Did. Not. Disappoint!! This is a very very potent indica (probably hybrid, everything is hybrid now), not for the casual smoker. It is currently my favorite strain for bedtime. I picked this up from my fav cultivator, Good Day Farm. Not sure if it’s a different variety because this was a very heavy body high, perfect if you need a K.O. to turn your lights out, contrary to what other reviews say. Regardless of what effect you’re seeking if you come across this strain I highly recommend it, just don’t load up your bong with it to start! Hits so smooth, tastes great, so sticky, crystals, I could go on forever just get it! Total thc: 24.96% Total Terpenes: 4.26% ( Caryophyllene 1.60%, Limonene: 0.78%, Linalool: 0.61%, Myrcene: 0.52% )
4 people found this helpful
November 4, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very floral. Takes almost all my pain away with a deep relaxation. It's a unique body effects are pleasant and helpful for many ailments. Helps with nausea too
4 people found this helpful
May 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is the bomb for relaxing
3 people found this helpful
December 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I have been smoking for a long time medicinally and this is by far the most medicinal strain I have tried with terpenes reaching as high as 4.4%. If you want a delicious flavor paired with an unmatched full spectrum buzz then double cross is the strain for you!
3 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Double Cross

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...