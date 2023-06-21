stock photo similar to Double Cross
Indica

Double Cross

Double Cross is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moonbow and Face Off OG. This strain is known to pack a serious medicinal punch, with a high THC content of around 28%. Double Cross may alleviate symptoms of fibromyalgia, arthritis, and chronic pain. Perfect for patients needing relief and rest. Double Cross is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Cross effects include relaxation, happiness, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Cross when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and headaches. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Double Cross features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Double Cross typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and soothing indica strain with a complex flavor profile, Double Cross might be the one for you.If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Cross, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Double Cross strain effects

Reported by 37 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Hungry

Euphoric

Double Cross strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    22% of people say it helps with Stress
Double Cross strain reviews37

June 21, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
I think I found the right strain , right now I do not have any pain
17 people found this helpful
May 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Good buzzy high. Relaxed all muscles after a few hits. Great for pain!
14 people found this helpful
June 23, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Great Taste great high and not to harsh of a hit…just don’t try an blow ya lungs on ya first Bowl….makes me feel happier and calmer with an nice relaxing ending
11 people found this helpful
