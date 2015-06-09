Double Dream reviews
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
c........2
June 9, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
WOOOWWWW😍😍😍😍..... SUPER AMAZING FOR ADHD PEOPLE ...DOUBLE DREAM ..MY TOP FAVORITE ...15. BUCKS A GRAM SO WORTH IT... IM IN LOVE .. GREEN CRACK, DURBAN POISION , EVEN MY BELOVED JACK HERER.ND SOUR D CANT EVEN KEEP ME FOCUSED LIKE DOUBLE DREAAMM DOES ....I M A SATIVA TYPE GIRL ...EVEN THOUGH DD IS A HYBRID IT HITS ME LIKE A SATIVA .......XO GREAT MEDS XO.. SO WORTH IT ..............AZ NATURAL SELECTIONS ... PEORIA AZ.............
m........r
December 31, 2014
Sleepy
Uplifted
Anxious
I'm one of those sensitive type who gets paranoia easily from weed. But with this strain, very very little and really worth it. My tmj and neck problems and the pinched nerve in my shoulder was nonexistent. Completely numbed out but not numb to where you feel like you're going to be paralyzed. Comforting high. Kind of spacey but able to focus and complete tasks.
S........3
March 24, 2017
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
A cerebral, mellow, with enough focus/alertness to function high. Your body will relax a lot more later on in the high. May cause a little drowsiness at the end of the high, but it won't put you to sleep. Did cause a tiny bit of paranoia, but nothing strong enough to kill your high. I see this as a day or evening time strain. Medical use from Double Dream would be a great quick stress and pain reliever strain. Haves its depression and appetite benefits, but overall if your looking for a quick relaxing, but won't put you to sleep, mellow mood, and pain medicine, then this is for you.
c........k
February 10, 2012
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
Hybrid of Blue Dream and Dream Star from Shambhala Healing Center. Mellow, giggly, stony, cerebral. Sweet, floral, mango flavor, with that hint of soap you sometimes get with Blue Dream. Similar to Blue Dream but deeper, stonier, more cerebral, more complex and well-rounded.
D........e
September 23, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Ermahgerd, Derble Derm is mah fravrit stern. THIS is what I've been looking for my whole life. Very energetic and uplifting high. Body mellowed out properly while my mind felt elevated but very aware. I got a lot done while riding this wave. I wouldn't take it before bed, not because you can't sleep on it but because why waste a day high like this? This is 100% pure Fuego in my opinion. It's so choice, if you have the means, I highly recommend picking some up.
S........r
December 2, 2015
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This was the first strain I ever purchased from a dispensary. My family grows mostly diesels here in Oregon but I have been searching for a local strain for my migraines. Double Dream is by far my FAVORITE strain yet. I have come to realize I prefer Sativas over Indicas for my migraine relief. DD relieved the nausea immediately and the full affects kicked in slowly over a period of 15 minutes. I smoked in the morning, before work, using a bong, and only took one hit (I couldn't even clear the bong, lol). The high lasted all day until I went to sleep that night! The DD I purchased was from River City Dispensary in Merlin, Oregon and had 26% THC. A little bit goes a longgggg way. The best part is that I was able to function, focus, and accomplish the tasks of the day while keeping a high energy level and a smile from ear to ear.
B........G
November 28, 2016
Double Dream by Leaph, Washington State. - 28% THC I'm really glad I ended up grabbing some of this. The buds small in size are heavily trichomed and smell of a mixture of sweet citrus and blueberry. The effects are very nicely balanced, but sativa dominant. I blazed this after work late Sunday night and made it through West World and The Walking Dead, wide-awake enjoying every moment. After, I was able to transition to an indica and fall asleep. Definitely a strain you could use any time of day for a multitude of reasons. A refreshing change from the typical Blue Dream experience. 9/10.
S........4
December 18, 2014
Happy
Relaxed
First time trying this strain. I am a fan of Blue Dream, so I was anxious to try it. I really like the relaxed, thoughtful feeling I experienced. Very nice!