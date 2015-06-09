This was the first strain I ever purchased from a dispensary. My family grows mostly diesels here in Oregon but I have been searching for a local strain for my migraines. Double Dream is by far my FAVORITE strain yet. I have come to realize I prefer Sativas over Indicas for my migraine relief. DD relieved the nausea immediately and the full affects kicked in slowly over a period of 15 minutes. I smoked in the morning, before work, using a bong, and only took one hit (I couldn't even clear the bong, lol). The high lasted all day until I went to sleep that night! The DD I purchased was from River City Dispensary in Merlin, Oregon and had 26% THC. A little bit goes a longgggg way. The best part is that I was able to function, focus, and accomplish the tasks of the day while keeping a high energy level and a smile from ear to ear.