A cerebral, mellow, with enough focus/alertness to function high. Your body will relax a lot more later on in the high. May cause a little drowsiness at the end of the high, but it won't put you to sleep. Did cause a tiny bit of paranoia, but nothing strong enough to kill your high. I see this as a day or evening time strain. Medical use from Double Dream would be a great quick stress and pain reliever strain. Haves its depression and appetite benefits, but overall if your looking for a quick relaxing, but won't put you to sleep, mellow mood, and pain medicine, then this is for you.