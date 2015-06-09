stock photo similar to Double Dream
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Double Dream

The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

Double Dream strain effects

Reported by 374 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Uplifted

Relaxed

Double Dream strain helps with

  • Stress
    34% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
Double Dream strain reviews374

June 9, 2015
WOOOWWWW😍😍😍😍..... SUPER AMAZING FOR ADHD PEOPLE ...DOUBLE DREAM ..MY TOP FAVORITE ...15. BUCKS A GRAM SO WORTH IT... IM IN LOVE .. GREEN CRACK, DURBAN POISION , EVEN MY BELOVED JACK HERER.ND SOUR D CANT EVEN KEEP ME FOCUSED LIKE DOUBLE DREAAMM DOES ....I M A SATIVA TYPE GIRL ...EVEN THOUGH DD IS A HYBRID IT HITS ME LIKE A SATIVA .......XO GREAT MEDS XO.. SO WORTH IT ..............AZ NATURAL SELECTIONS ... PEORIA AZ.............
129 people found this helpful
December 31, 2014
I'm one of those sensitive type who gets paranoia easily from weed. But with this strain, very very little and really worth it. My tmj and neck problems and the pinched nerve in my shoulder was nonexistent. Completely numbed out but not numb to where you feel like you're going to be paralyzed. Comforting high. Kind of spacey but able to focus and complete tasks.
66 people found this helpful
March 24, 2017
A cerebral, mellow, with enough focus/alertness to function high. Your body will relax a lot more later on in the high. May cause a little drowsiness at the end of the high, but it won't put you to sleep. Did cause a tiny bit of paranoia, but nothing strong enough to kill your high. I see this as a day or evening time strain. Medical use from Double Dream would be a great quick stress and pain reliever strain. Haves its depression and appetite benefits, but overall if your looking for a quick relaxing, but won't put you to sleep, mellow mood, and pain medicine, then this is for you.
45 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

