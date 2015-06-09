stock photo similar to Double Dream
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%
Double Dream
The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
Double Dream strain effects
Double Dream strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
Double Dream strain reviews374
c........2
June 9, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
m........r
December 31, 2014
Sleepy
Uplifted
Anxious
S........3
March 24, 2017
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed