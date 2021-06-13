Double Durban reviews
Double Durban strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Double Durban strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........t
June 13, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
OMG, what a great day today with Double Durban. Actually, my strain is Double Durban Kush (DDK), as purchased from a dispensary in southern IL a few weeks ago. Started vaporization of a few small cones of DDK around lunch time in my brand new S&B Mighty. Initially started off at low temps so I could enjoy the range of terpenes. I've found that I don't really get much flavor on the draw with the Mighty, but rather when I exhale the vapor. DDK had some very pleasant, earthy aromas which made me think of mushrooms and loamy forrest soil covered in moss. That's not to say it wasn't pleasant, because it definitely WAS great flavor. There was also a slight undertone of citrus and maybe something floral, such as lavender or sage. Don't know how to describe the flavor, but it was very good! I started off low and slow with DDK. Initial draws left me feeling modest up-lift and clear-headedness. Nothing over-whelming. There was a slight tingle that began at the base of my spine and slowly spread throughout my extremities. Very coherent and able to function around my family without anyone suspecting that I was high (wife is also a smoker). Later in the day, during a heavy thunderstorm, while everyone else was asleep, I really started hitting the DDK hard at higher temperatures and with much longer, full-lung inhales that I often held for 10-15 seconds. This was when the DDK really came into its own. I expereinced a very arousing high. Not going to lie, I didn't expect this, but I found myself getting physicaly aroused and caught off-guard with feelings of desire and lust, lol. Not to mention that the very pleasant tingling sensations in my back and extremities returned. I felt like I could completely relax every muscle in my body. I sort of melted into my recliner and definitely could have stayed there, but I was able to break the couch-lock feeling without too much effort to go about normal functions such as eating dinner and helping out with house-hold chores. Back pain? GONE! (Odd, I thought, in consideration of this hybrid strain having no CBD indicated on the lab label.) This strain is awesome. I felt care-free and totally mellow, but not stoned to the point of lethargy (until right before bed, anyway...) As bed-time approached, I took some massive draws at around 385F. Wonderful clouds of vapor bellowed forth on each exhale. As I brushed my teeth and made ready for bed, the tingling sensation turned to warmth and my eyes started to feel heavy. I laid down and within 15 minutes, was sound asleep. Some of the best, most restorative sleep resulted. I woke this morning feeling free and clear of worry or concern. Back and shoulder pain non-existent. Damn, I love this strain. This is living!
s........s
January 19, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
Super happy and uplifting - quite literally put an ear-to-ear smile on my face while walking down the street. But, be careful of the paranoia which came on pretty strong, even at low doses.
g........0
December 27, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Ok first time reviewing a strain because it's my first year of regular use and I wanted to wait until I've tried many strains and know how to compare them. I wanted this to be my first one because I like it so much and want to recommend it! I like energetic strains that help me spark creativity and get going in the morning. For this one, my writing was on fire and I had the energy to draw a Christmas card for my wife, when the day before (when I was w/o weed of any kind), I didn't have the energy to get off the couch all day (depression). So this is a really cool strain to try if like me you're mostly seeking strains that will help you battle depression and work on creative projects you've been putting off. It doesn't inspire me to move and dance as much as some others, but it really seems to help me get motivated to do things I'd been procrastinating on. I feel like it also has spiritual/insightful qualities as well, ideas come more easily and brainstorming happens spontaneously during conversations. Highly recommend for creative people who struggle with depression and "writer's/artist's block".
j........e
December 20, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Talkative
Very mild on taste, aroma was great! A little slow to come on but once it does, it's a wave of release. Also a great strain for playing some call of duty. I was able to remain very focus and energetic.
D........x
January 1, 2022
absolutely fantastic! clear headed, bright-eyed, able to think, functional, happy, I've been looking for a string like this for a long time.
c........0
July 27, 2024
Creative
Energetic
A sativa that doesn’t make you paranoid; Double Durban. Stuff is incredibly smooth and tasty. A great strain for chores for sureeee. 10/10.
D........7
August 4, 2020
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very rewarding buzz, I'd recommend it for daytime use.
k........j
February 16, 2023
Energetic
Happy
super nice pick me up. energizing, uplifting, and motivating. earthy taste but very smooth. definitely buying again!