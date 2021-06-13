OMG, what a great day today with Double Durban. Actually, my strain is Double Durban Kush (DDK), as purchased from a dispensary in southern IL a few weeks ago. Started vaporization of a few small cones of DDK around lunch time in my brand new S&B Mighty. Initially started off at low temps so I could enjoy the range of terpenes. I've found that I don't really get much flavor on the draw with the Mighty, but rather when I exhale the vapor. DDK had some very pleasant, earthy aromas which made me think of mushrooms and loamy forrest soil covered in moss. That's not to say it wasn't pleasant, because it definitely WAS great flavor. There was also a slight undertone of citrus and maybe something floral, such as lavender or sage. Don't know how to describe the flavor, but it was very good! I started off low and slow with DDK. Initial draws left me feeling modest up-lift and clear-headedness. Nothing over-whelming. There was a slight tingle that began at the base of my spine and slowly spread throughout my extremities. Very coherent and able to function around my family without anyone suspecting that I was high (wife is also a smoker). Later in the day, during a heavy thunderstorm, while everyone else was asleep, I really started hitting the DDK hard at higher temperatures and with much longer, full-lung inhales that I often held for 10-15 seconds. This was when the DDK really came into its own. I expereinced a very arousing high. Not going to lie, I didn't expect this, but I found myself getting physicaly aroused and caught off-guard with feelings of desire and lust, lol. Not to mention that the very pleasant tingling sensations in my back and extremities returned. I felt like I could completely relax every muscle in my body. I sort of melted into my recliner and definitely could have stayed there, but I was able to break the couch-lock feeling without too much effort to go about normal functions such as eating dinner and helping out with house-hold chores. Back pain? GONE! (Odd, I thought, in consideration of this hybrid strain having no CBD indicated on the lab label.) This strain is awesome. I felt care-free and totally mellow, but not stoned to the point of lethargy (until right before bed, anyway...) As bed-time approached, I took some massive draws at around 385F. Wonderful clouds of vapor bellowed forth on each exhale. As I brushed my teeth and made ready for bed, the tingling sensation turned to warmth and my eyes started to feel heavy. I laid down and within 15 minutes, was sound asleep. Some of the best, most restorative sleep resulted. I woke this morning feeling free and clear of worry or concern. Back and shoulder pain non-existent. Damn, I love this strain. This is living!