in perfect grow conditions the 60/40 split can be achieved however in the strain i was given (@uptownGrowlabs) there was a more of a 50/50
sativa dominate strain (HIGHLY appreciated) . this smoke was super hairy with hints of purple in the leaves , great smoke will be back for more
Don't care for the smell unless I bruise the terpines. Don't mistake it for the lovely Dutch Treat! This strain has pretty looking buds, smaller nugs. Open one up & you'll enjoy seeing the trichombs!! The high is pretty potent. I prefer indica, yet I can enjoy this hybrid. Good for hunger, giggl...
A very earthy fruity sour smoke which is incredibly pungent. This one would be a great one for beginners as it gives you a medium stone & high with feelings of euphoria and happiness.
Also good if you are out socializing with friends and you want something that won't have you high as a cat in a...
Are you kidding me? Wow I grew this shit in the middle 90's. Has that la conf flavor. Typical yield and time (7-8 weeks). Tendency to centralize colas. This sumbuck is a true classic. Who in the f*** still has this strain??