Double Dutch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Double Dutch.

Reviews

18

Avatar for queertoker
Member since 2017
great strain for a casual smoke. those munchies are real tho!
feelings
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for FloralExp
Member since 2016
in perfect grow conditions the 60/40 split can be achieved however in the strain i was given (@uptownGrowlabs) there was a more of a 50/50 sativa dominate strain (HIGHLY appreciated) . this smoke was super hairy with hints of purple in the leaves , great smoke will be back for more
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MyStoneyBaby420
Member since 2015
Don't care for the smell unless I bruise the terpines. Don't mistake it for the lovely Dutch Treat! This strain has pretty looking buds, smaller nugs. Open one up &amp; you'll enjoy seeing the trichombs!! The high is pretty potent. I prefer indica, yet I can enjoy this hybrid. Good for hunger, giggl...
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tetera
Member since 2016
Muy buena raza, con pequeñas cantidades alcanzas grandes resultados. Causa mucha hambre
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TommyB1
Member since 2016
A very earthy fruity sour smoke which is incredibly pungent. This one would be a great one for beginners as it gives you a medium stone &amp; high with feelings of euphoria and happiness. Also good if you are out socializing with friends and you want something that won't have you high as a cat in a...
feelings
Avatar for opie4386
Member since 2015
tried this from my local shop. AMAZING
feelings
Avatar for litpineknots
Member since 2016
Are you kidding me? Wow I grew this shit in the middle 90's. Has that la conf flavor. Typical yield and time (7-8 weeks). Tendency to centralize colas. This sumbuck is a true classic. Who in the f*** still has this strain??
feelings