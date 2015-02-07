We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 44%
Giggly 22%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 16%
Headaches 16%
Depression 11%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 16%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 11%
Headache 5%
Reviews
29
Spliffing
Member since 2020
On the taste spectrum, this strain offers a bouquet of earthy mushroom with notes of aged cat piss.
What this filthy strain lacks in taste is more than made up for with its pungent calming and euphoric effects, which make Double OG a solid choice.
Cheers!
Made me feel very light-spirited. Not sure if this actually gave me the munchies or if I was just really hungry from the day, but I ATE. Very dense nugs, with a sweet yet sour aroma. It definitely had that under the radar skunk smell, and the taste was sweet and earthy like I’d hoped for. Great ...