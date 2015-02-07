ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
18 people reported 100 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 44%
Giggly 22%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 16%
Headaches 16%
Depression 11%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 16%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 11%
Headache 5%

Avatar for Spliffing
Member since 2020
On the taste spectrum, this strain offers a bouquet of earthy mushroom with notes of aged cat piss. What this filthy strain lacks in taste is more than made up for with its pungent calming and euphoric effects, which make Double OG a solid choice. Cheers!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SmokePapers9292
Member since 2018
The taste is awesome, has hints of berry
Relaxed
Avatar for GasScientist
Member since 2019
Rememberable gas 🔥🔥🔥. Double og. it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m stoned
Avatar for Tatumdyer
Member since 2019
I’m more of a sativa person but this strain is ideal for putting on some good music or a funny show and just relaxing. It gives you a great body high and helps put you to sleep.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NateRich82
Member since 2018
let you know in a few minutes in cincy
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for 420nando
Member since 2015
First hit I felt my back just get in place! Second hit I felt like I was so relaxed. 3rd hit let’s see.......
Euphoric
Avatar for iReppLingo
Member since 2014
Love the taste and the buzz it gives omg 😗💨💨💨😆🤣😳😳😳
Avatar for Alexandrabmunoz5
Member since 2018
Made me feel very light-spirited. Not sure if this actually gave me the munchies or if I was just really hungry from the day, but I ATE. Very dense nugs, with a sweet yet sour aroma. It definitely had that under the radar skunk smell, and the taste was sweet and earthy like I’d hoped for. Great ...
EuphoricGigglyHungrySleepyUplifted