Indica

4.5 30 reviews

Double OG

aka Double OG Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Double OG

Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG’s knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance. Deep relaxation of the mind and body brings relief to stress and anxiety, while also calming muscle spasms, tremors, and pain.

Effects

18 people reported 100 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 44%
Sleepy 44%
Giggly 22%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 16%
Headaches 16%
Depression 11%
Dry mouth 44%
Dizzy 16%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 11%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

Avatar for Midnyte003
Member since 2015
This was amazing for my spine injury and nerve pain. WoW! My back has gel packs in the areas that hurt so much.... it's a nice, cold pain relief. This made me couch locked only because I wanted to enjoy laying down without pain in my spine. Berry OG has been the only one to help with my spine, b...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kosarsipe
Member since 2013
I love this strain. I was baked and painfree. This is the bomb
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for danimalsrex
Member since 2015
Solid indica smoke that leads to a very pleasant body high. The dry mouth was a bit heavy, but overall there were very little drawbacks to this strain. I would recommend this potent strain to anyone looking for a relaxing indica experience.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LePenyWis
Member since 2016
This strain was really good, the taste is something im not a fan of, but still, it does relax you a lot, the mouth dry is kinda strong, so keep that in mind. After the effect starts to run out you will feel really sleepy, i just had the best sleeping experience in the whole year, this thing is reall...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kushMan0921
Member since 2016
Great Sleep Aid
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
Double OG

Products with Double OG

