I love it it's what I'm vaping on in my dry herb vaporizer right now and let me tell you those 2 combined is a nice high and good flavor I'm so glad I picked those 2 out ny first time visiting a dispensary only cause I had a coupon other then that I wouldn't go I get good smoke from other places that's way cheaper and just as good but it was a nice experience and I got 2, 8th's for 60 bucks so a good buy and I'm high feeling good so right now I got my coffee and a double shot of this good herb

1 person found this helpful helpful report