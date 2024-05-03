Double Shot reviews
Double Shot strain effects
Double Shot strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 40% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
R........d
May 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Double Shot is fire! The smell and taste are amazing. It’s feels uplifting in the beginning and then the plane ✈️ ☁️ gently lands you in pure bliss and relaxation.🏝️
d........m
December 6, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
I love it it's what I'm vaping on in my dry herb vaporizer right now and let me tell you those 2 combined is a nice high and good flavor I'm so glad I picked those 2 out ny first time visiting a dispensary only cause I had a coupon other then that I wouldn't go I get good smoke from other places that's way cheaper and just as good but it was a nice experience and I got 2, 8th's for 60 bucks so a good buy and I'm high feeling good so right now I got my coffee and a double shot of this good herb
8........p
November 24, 2023
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
First time having Savvy double shot but is a Hard hitter with a sweet taste and some earthy taste in it with hints of coffee. The smell is strong but hard to point out for me. Soft like fluffy small nugs I got.
d........4
September 23, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Just finally got around to trying Double Shot, and was pleasantly surprised! The coffee flavor is definitely noticeable upfront, follow by a chocolate aftertaste once you exhale. Effects are lovely, very body with just a bit of head to balance it out. Definitely noticed an increased appetite (which is always lovely for me!) and a tad bit of dry eyes. Excited to lay down and relax!
b........3
October 23, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
A nice balanced hybrid. Has a calming mellow effect, probably best smoked when ready to wind down