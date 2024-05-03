Double Shot is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Mintz and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Double Shot is a loud, heavy-hitting hybrid that has a sweet and gassy aroma with hints of coffee and cocoa. This strain is known to relax your body and mind, no matter the dose. Double Shot is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Shot effects include feeling relaxed, calming, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Shot when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Verano, Double Shot features flavors like gassy, coffee, and cocoa. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Double Shot typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Double Shot has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for nighttime use when you want to unwind and drift off to sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Shot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.