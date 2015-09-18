ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

Happy 56%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 45%
Euphoric 37%
Energetic 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 18%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

KiKatPaddyWhack
Member since 2016
I've got to say I'm writing this review blazed and whatever puns I make in the future, girl I do not apologize for. This strain not only gives me a euphoric high, but damn dude am I like soaring. you know what's odd though, I get the munchies right, and every time I light the bowl, the smoke smell...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Stoneythegreek1
Member since 2015
First of all Double Tangie Banana is Tangie x Banana OG backcrossed to the Tangie. Do not mistake it with Banana Split which is Tangie x Banana Sherbert. There is a lot of misinformation out there. That being said this strain is straight Fire. So terpy it tastes like citrus and creamy banana. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
leahwaz73
Member since 2017
This strain hit the head within the first few minutes after dabbing. Slightly tingly and dizzy, but that passed petty quickly. About a half hour later, the sativa kicked in with better focus. It helped with fatigue and nausea quite a bit, and was very uplifting. Nice daytime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
EthylBenzene
Member since 2015
The look of the bud is covered in crystals at every crook and alley. The smell is exceptionally pungent of citrus, but you can easily detect banana and the pheno I had also exuded a dankness to it, very raw..... The flavour of the extract I mixed was overwhelmed by the small amount of Banangie flow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Blaizze050687
Member since 2016
I am writing this review, baked as heck, and I have to admit that this is the best flavor profile I have ever smoked in regards to fruit/citrus. Upon opening the package you are struck with an aroma, that is a cross between fruit cocktail and oddly enough floral sweet. I purchased my green as a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Double Tangie Banana
Strain child
Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana
child

New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More
New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Concentrates
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Concentrates