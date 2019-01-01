ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana

Hybrid

Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana

Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana

Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana, Pua Mana’s genetic specialty, is a cross between Hawai'i '78 (also known as the “Sweet Lady of Waiahole”) and Crockett Family Farms’ masterpiece, Double Tangie Banana. This pungent, tropical genetic offspring  was then hit with a prized Tangie cut from the Pua Mana genetics library, resulting in an absolutely outstanding strain. Reeking of citrus, banana, and tropical flora, Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana stays true its name, offering similar flavors upon combustion or vaporization. But beware, as the potency of this resinous flower is not to be underestimated.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Hawai’i ‘78
parent
Second strain parent
Double Tangie Banana
parent
Strain
Sweet Hawaiian Tangie Banana