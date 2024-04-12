Double Trouble reviews
Double Trouble strain effects
Double Trouble strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........9
April 12, 2024
didn't care for didn't get me high
o........b
January 4, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Smell is nothing to brag about. The inhale is a bit woody/pepper kinda thing going on. Exhale is gassy but Sweet! It's bit of a creeper also, just a heads up. Certainly a Go To for anyone wanting to get things done but not feel like they're doing work. I would most definitely classify this girl as a Sativa Dominant cultivar. Even though one company says Hybrid (the comapny I went with) and another claiming Sativa. Labels can be so misleading sometimes. Please do your homework before buying anything you haven't had.
l........0
March 25, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Uplifted
🤌🏼
x........6
July 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Nice skunky smell breaks down by hand just how I like it smokes smooth and gives me a euphoric calming feeling.