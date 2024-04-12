Smell is nothing to brag about. The inhale is a bit woody/pepper kinda thing going on. Exhale is gassy but Sweet! It's bit of a creeper also, just a heads up. Certainly a Go To for anyone wanting to get things done but not feel like they're doing work. I would most definitely classify this girl as a Sativa Dominant cultivar. Even though one company says Hybrid (the comapny I went with) and another claiming Sativa. Labels can be so misleading sometimes. Please do your homework before buying anything you haven't had.

