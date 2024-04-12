Double Trouble is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Face Off OG. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Double Trouble is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Double Trouble effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Double Trouble when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cresco Labs, Double Trouble features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Double Trouble typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Double Trouble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







