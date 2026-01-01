Dr. Funkenstein is an indica-dominant hybrid from Illicit, born from the legendary Blueberry × Bubba Kush cross. This flavorful strain delivers a sweet berry and earthy spice aroma with layers of blueberry, herbal earth, and subtle cheesy undertones that excite the palate. The effects begin with a happy, euphoric lift and creative headspace before rolling into deep, calming body relaxation that’s perfect for melting away stress or easing into the evening. With rich terpene expression and a smooth, memorable flavor, Dr. Funkenstein balances uplifting mood and comforting calm in every session. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.