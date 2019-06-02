Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog.
Reviews
5
ajmoreira
Member since 2014
Simply amazing. As advertised. Usually the descriptions dont match perfect for me but this one is spot on. Happy. Euphoric and hungry! Absolutely helps with depression. You also get big time munchies. A+