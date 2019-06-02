ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ajmoreira
Member since 2014
Simply amazing. As advertised. Usually the descriptions dont match perfect for me but this one is spot on. Happy. Euphoric and hungry! Absolutely helps with depression. You also get big time munchies. A+
Avatar for SteveTheGreen
Member since 2019
great strain to grow. compact and early flower. hardy. nice bud structure. consistent producer inside and outside.
Avatar for hasak69
Member since 2014
This is my number one favourite strain! The taste is piney,sweet and earthy. Ideal strain for Kush lovers
