From Humboldt Seed Organization and Cypress Hill’s B-Real comes Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog, a cross of OG Kush and Chemdog 4. Thick, compact buds are coated in a blanket of trichomes. It has a flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit, lemon, exotic wood, and pine notes. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog is a high-potency strain that taps into both physical and cerebral effects.