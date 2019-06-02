ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog

From Humboldt Seed Organization and Cypress Hill’s B-Real comes Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog, a cross of OG Kush and Chemdog 4. Thick, compact buds are coated in a blanket of trichomes. It has a flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit, lemon, exotic wood, and pine notes. Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog is a high-potency strain that taps into both physical and cerebral effects. 

Avatar for hasak69
Member since 2014
This is my number one favourite strain! The taste is piney,sweet and earthy. Ideal strain for Kush lovers
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Dr. Greenthumb’s Em-Dog