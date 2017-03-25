Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is one cartridge that I prefer to enjoy while alone. I don’t want human engagement. Maybe i smoke too much of it and it creeps up on me but this has more indica in it. I want to eat a whole pint of Ben & Jerry’s, have a nice chat on the phone and take a nap.
This strain did not work for me personally. I have a sensitive pallet to terpenes and the Red Dragon lineage in general feels like it’s pulling me in all directions mentally from past experience. Thought this hybrid mixed with a Kush strain would make it better for me, but it still overstimulates ev...