ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dragon OG
  4. Reviews

Dragon OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dragon OG.

Reviews

28

Avatar for JocilynKenidee
Member since 2019
I like this one a lot! It gives me the giggles and relives most of my anxiety. It also makes me pretty horny which the bf likes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for cubfanforever74
Member since 2017
Love this strain. It makes me feel relaxed, almost floating-like, and like someone is putting a warm soft blanket over me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Wvttz
Member since 2019
5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for onerissa
Member since 2018
This is one cartridge that I prefer to enjoy while alone. I don’t want human engagement. Maybe i smoke too much of it and it creeps up on me but this has more indica in it. I want to eat a whole pint of Ben &amp; Jerry’s, have a nice chat on the phone and take a nap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Dragon OG
Avatar for SceneryisGreenery
Member since 2018
Good daytime -pain reliever. Especially if the pain is cerebral, like headaches, tension headaches or migraines. If your in Oregon find it from Avitas and at Mr. Nice Guy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Distracted91
Member since 2018
This strain did not work for me personally. I have a sensitive pallet to terpenes and the Red Dragon lineage in general feels like it’s pulling me in all directions mentally from past experience. Thought this hybrid mixed with a Kush strain would make it better for me, but it still overstimulates ev...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for 1ofthisother
Member since 2018
A hit that you can hold for days and feel too!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Kosselise
Member since 2018
Made me sneeze whenever I took a hit but made my headache go away. If I thought about doing something my body would do it right away.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly