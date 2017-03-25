ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dragon OG
  • Leafly flower of Dragon OG

Hybrid

Dragon OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

Dragon OG

Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.  

Reviews

29

Show all

Avatar for goku1993
Member since 2016
Took one hit from a pre roll and my face felt numb! It was the best.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheStonedNerd
Member since 2016
A very happy high. While not a debilitating effect it still comes across as a very relaxing euphoria. This is a great morning time strain to go along with a nice cup of joe.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for jtevans70
Member since 2012
If you're a fan of the OG line, then Red Dragon Kush aka "Dragon OG" is like a great glass of fine Cognac. A phenomenal strain for the true Cannabis Aficionado who enjoys the overall experience of the senses. It has a pleasant aroma and a very rich flavor profile, with a mellow and yet energetic buz...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PineappleScott
Member since 2018
Dragon OG I got a few TOP NOTCH buds of this bad boy. Results may vary. It smelled like oranges and was covered in that "sugar" with some orange hairs on it. Very dense looking green bud. I lit up. The throat hit was extraordinarily light ... I did not cough or feel a burning in my throat at al...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for Neurorat
Member since 2016
Fuely! The sample I had was reminiscent of the early diesel strains. Disgustingly tasteful and a great head on it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More popularLeafly flower for Madman OG
Madman OG
Leafly flower for Sour Jack
Sour Jack
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Panty Dropper
Purple Panty Dropper
More popularLeafly flower for Cracker Jack
Cracker Jack
Leafly flower for Night Terror OG
Night Terror OG
More popularLeafly flower for Kushage
Kushage
More THCLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Red Dragon
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Dragon OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Dragon OG
Ask a Budtender: Best WA Cannabis Products for March 2017
Ask a Budtender: Best WA Cannabis Products for March 2017