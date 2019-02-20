ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Dragon Punch
Hybrid

Dragon Punch

Named after one of the most famous moves in arcade video games, Dragon Punch delivers a K.O. to its smokers. Bred by Riverview Gardens LLC in southern Humboldt, this strain crosses Blueberry Muffins with Dragonberry. The resulting hybrid has a beautiful dark purple hue and smells like sweet blueberries while packing a soaring high.

 

Reviews

2

Avatar for Hennessey1221
Member since 2018
Very nice strain highly recommend
feelings
FocusedHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for xXWISDOM12Xx
Member since 2016
One of the best strains! An exotic one for sure! - friendly northern michigan canna-connoisseur
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry Muffin
parent
Strain
Dragon Punch