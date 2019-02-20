Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Named after one of the most famous moves in arcade video games, Dragon Punch delivers a K.O. to its smokers. Bred by Riverview Gardens LLC in southern Humboldt, this strain crosses Blueberry Muffins with Dragonberry. The resulting hybrid has a beautiful dark purple hue and smells like sweet blueberries while packing a soaring high.